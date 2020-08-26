Office Centre Building remains closed for sanitisation

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is advising that the Office Centre Building, located at 12 Ocean Boulevard, downtown Kingston, will remain closed tomorrow and Friday, August 28.

The Office Centre Building was first closed yesterday and today, further to confirmation of a COVID-19 case on a tenanted floor.

Since the initial closure, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 on another tenanted floor of the building and as such, the corporation is undertaking deep cleaning and sanitisation of all common areas.



The corporate offices of the UDC which are located on the Office Centre Building will therefore remain closed until Monday, August 31.