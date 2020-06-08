Officer charged in Floyd's death in court today

MINNEAPOLIS, United States (AP) — The Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd's death was scheduled to make his first court appearance today.

Derek Chauvin, 44, is also charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 25 death. Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died after the white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.

Floyd's death set off protests, some violent, in Minneapolis that swiftly spread to cities around the U.S. and the globe. Chauvin and three other officers on the scene were fired the day after Floyd's death.

Chauvin is being held at a state prison in Oakdale. The other three officers — J Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting. They remain in the Hennepin County jail on $750,000 bond.