Official funeral for Ken Baugh

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Deputy Prime MinisterandMinister ofForeign Affairsand Foreign Trade, and Health Minister,Dr Kenneth Baughhas beenaccordedan officialfuneral by the Government of Jamaica on September 19.

In recognition ofDrBaugh's significant and sterling contribution to the Government and people of Jamaica, the Cabinet on Monday (September 9) approved official funeral arrangements for the former Cabinet Minister, a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said today.



Theofficialfuneral service will be held at the University of the West Indies Mona Chapel at 1 o'clock in the afternoon.



Dr Baugh died onSunday,September 1, at the age of 78.

“His manner was always conciliatory and solution-oriented. He was an honest man, a sincere man; a decent man. His conduct gave him stature elevated above politics. He was a true Statesman, we will miss his guidance and steady hand.He wasa friend and someone who was willing to give of himself in serviceto Jamaica. He was indeed atrue gentleman of Jamaican politics,”Prime Minister Andrew Holness was quoted in today's OPM statement.