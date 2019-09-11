Official funeral for Ken Baugh

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Health Minister, Dr Kenneth Baugh has been accorded an official funeral by the Government of Jamaica on September 19.

In recognition of Dr Baugh's significant and sterling contribution to the Government and people of Jamaica, the Cabinet on Monday (September 9) approved official funeral arrangements for the former Cabinet Minister, a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said today.



The official funeral service will be held at the University of the West Indies Mona Chapel at 1 o'clock in the afternoon.



Dr Baugh died on Sunday, September 1, at the age of 78.

“His manner was always conciliatory and solution-oriented. He was an honest man, a sincere man; a decent man. His conduct gave him stature elevated above politics. He was a true Statesman, we will miss his guidance and steady hand. He was a friend and someone who was willing to give of himself in service to Jamaica. He was indeed a true gentleman of Jamaican politics,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness was quoted in today's OPM statement.