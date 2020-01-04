Oil prices surge, stocks fall after US kills Iranian general

UNITED STATES— Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street and oil prices surged Friday after a US strike killed a top Iranian general in Iraq, raising tensions in the Middle East.

The selling, which lost some momentum toward the end of the day, ended a five-week winning streak for the S&P 500 a day after the benchmark index hit its latest record high.

The price of US crude oil climbed 3.1 per cent. Investors sought safety in US government bonds, sending their yields lower. The price of gold rose.

Technology, financial and health care stocks accounted for much of the selling. Companies that rely on consumer spending also fell, along with airlines. Several energy stocks got a boost from higher oil prices. Defense contractors also notched gains.

The strike marks a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Tehran, as Iran vowed “harsh retaliation" for the killing of the senior military leader.

“Until now, the two big risks have been policy – trade and the Fed,” said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment director at US Bank Private Wealth Management. “This introduces a wildcard, which is a third risk: rising political tensions in the Middle East.”

The S&P 500 dropped 23 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 3,234.85. The index ended with a 0.2 per cent loss for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.92 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 28,634.88. The index briefly dropped 368 points.

The Nasdaq lost 71.42 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 9,020.77. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 5.90 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 1,660.87.

The major stock indexes were coming off record highs after closing out 2019 earlier in the week with the best annual performance by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since 2013.

Investor sentiment has been mostly positive in recent weeks as concerns about the strength of the economy and the possibility of further escalation in the US-China trade war eased. Three interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve have also helped steady markets.

But the market's relative calm ended with Friday morning's news that the US had killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, in an air attack at the Baghdad international airport.

President Donald Trump said the attack was ordered because Soleimani was plotting to kill many Americans. The Pentagon took steps to reinforce the American military presence in the Middle East in preparation for reprisals from Iran.

“We'll probably see some short-term volatility, but it's doubtful that it's going to escalate to something that is a meaningful concern for investors,” Kravetz said.

The heightened geopolitical risk sent oil prices higher Friday. Benchmark US crude climbed $1.87, or 3.1 per cent, to settle at $63.05 per barrel. It had been up 3.6 per cent earlier in the day. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose $2.35, or 3.5 per cent, to close at $68.60 per barrel.

Energy companies made gains over concerns that a US-Iran conflict could disrupt global supplies and send oil prices even higher. Occidental Petroleum rose 2.4 per cent and Hess gained 3.1 per cent.

The surge in oil helped pull down airline stocks and drove up shares in defense contractors.

American Airlines Group dropped 5 per cent, United Airlines Holdings slid 2.1 per cent and Delta Air Lines lost 1.7 per cent. Meanwhile, Northrop Grumman climbed 5.4 per cent, Raytheon rose 1.5 per cent and Lockheed Martin gained 3.6 per cent.

The price of gold, which investors buy in times of uncertainty as a safe haven of value, rose $24.70, or 1.6 per cent, to $1,549.20 per ounce.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.79 per cent from 1.88 per cent late Thursday, a big move. Lower bond yields bring down the interest rates that banks charge for mortgages and other consumer loans, making them less profitable. That prompted a sell-off in bank shares. JPMorgan slid 1.3 per cent, Bank of America dropped 2.1 per cent and Citigroup lost 1.9 per cent.