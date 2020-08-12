Oil spill in Venezuela stains treasured Caribbean beaches
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — An oil spill in Venezuela has coated a stretch of the crisis-wracked nation's Caribbean coastline, treasured for its white sand beaches, clusters of small islands and wildlife.
Fisherman and locals living around Morrocoy National Park began reporting oil washing ashore last week and it has coated roughly nine miles (15 kilometres) of beaches. The area popular with tourists is located 180 miles (300 kilometres) from the capital of Caracas.
Venezuelan authorities acknowledged the spill, saying they're containing and cleaning it up, but so they far haven't said what caused it.
The area is near El Palito refinery operated by the struggling state-owned PDVSA oil company, but Environmental Minister Oswaldo Barbera tweeted late Tuesday that a flyover confirmed that the spill did not come from the refinery. He didn't identify the source, however.
Park rangers and volunteers had already collected several bags of spilled oil from the beach, he said, adding that the work continues.
"We'll keep the cleanup going and contain the spilled oil," Barbera said. "We're continuing to inspect the areas affected."
Victoria González, general director of the local Azul Foundation environmental organisation, called on Venezuela's prosecutors to launch an investigation into what caused the spill and hold those responsible accountable.
She told the local online news source VPI TV on Tuesday that the probe should start with PDVSA. She said the damage could bring a "high environmental cost" to sensitive wildlife.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy