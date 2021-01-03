Old Harbour leads the list of communities with active COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has released the list of top 20 communities with active COVID-19 cases, and heading the list is Old Harbour in St Catherine.
With 182 cases in total, and 13 active from December 18, 2020 to January 1, 2021, Old Harbour is closely followed by downtown Kingston, specifically Mountain View Avenue/Vineyard Town with 79 total cases and 12 active; and Mandeville, Ensom in Spanish Town, and Greater Portmore, all with 11 active cases, and, in order, 68, 129, and 290 total cases.
The other communities rounding out the top 20, in order from number six to 20, are Christiana in Manchester; Liguanea, St Andrew; Spanish Town central; Discovery/Runaway Bay, St Ann; Grange Hill, Westmoreland; Trinityville/Yallahs, St Thomas; Negril, Westmoreland; Falmouth, Trelawny; Brown's Town, St Ann; Great Pond, St Ann; Charles Town/Oracabessa, St Mary; Exchange, St Ann; Springfield Gardens, downtown Kingston; Seaforth/Morant Bay, St Thomas; and Port Maria, St Mary.
