Oliver Mair appointed Jamaica's consul general to Miami
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Foreign and Foreign Trade today announced the appointment of Oliver Mair, former sales and marketing manager at Jamaica Broilers, as Jamaica's next consul general to Miami.
Portfolio Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade said in a release that, “Oliver Mair's wide experience in marketing, sales, business and the arts, spanning the tourism, agro-processing and real estate industries should serve him well as consul general, where such varied knowledge base, talents and expertise will be needed to continue, expand and deepen the important work of the Jamaican Consulate in Miami.”
“He believes strongly in brand Jamaica and volunteers his time at the Tower Street Correctional Facility, as part of the End Violence programme. Mr Mair is dedicated to contributing to Jamaica's and Jamaicans' development,” Johnson Smith continued.
The consul general-designate, whose appointment takes effect in September, replaces Franz Hall who is currently the director of protocol at the foreign ministry.
