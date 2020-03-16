Olympians wed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Track and field couple Kemar Bailey-Cole and Ristananna Tracey officially tied the knot on Sunday.

The Olympians have been dating since 2009 and only last year announced their engagement.

But today Bailey-Cole posted his wedding photos on Instagram stating, “It doesn't matter where you are going, it's who you have beside you”.

Another picture with him holding his beautiful wife on the beach as she rested on his arm read, “The happiest couples never have the same character. They have the best understanding of their differences”.

The 28-year-old Bailey-Cole, who has a personal best of 9.92 over the 100m, is the 2014 Commonwealth Games 100m champion.

He was also a part of Jamaica's 4x100m relay teams that twice struck Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016.

The 27-year-old Tracey, who will be 28 in May, won the 400m hurdles bronze at the 2017 World Championship in London in a personal best of 53.74.

