Olympians wed
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Track and field couple Kemar Bailey-Cole and Ristananna Tracey officially tied the knot on Sunday.
The Olympians have been dating since 2009 and only last year announced their engagement.
But today Bailey-Cole posted his wedding photos on Instagram stating, “It doesn't matter where you are going, it's who you have beside you”.
Another picture with him holding his beautiful wife on the beach as she rested on his arm read, “The happiest couples never have the same character. They have the best understanding of their differences”.
The 28-year-old Bailey-Cole, who has a personal best of 9.92 over the 100m, is the 2014 Commonwealth Games 100m champion.
He was also a part of Jamaica's 4x100m relay teams that twice struck Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016.
The 27-year-old Tracey, who will be 28 in May, won the 400m hurdles bronze at the 2017 World Championship in London in a personal best of 53.74.
Howard Walker
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy