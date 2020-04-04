OBSERVER ONLINE — On the streets during curfew, Jamaicans heeding the call – police are happy

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The usual hustle and bustle associated with life in downtown Kingston were missing last night during the 8:00 pm – 6:00 am hours of the government imposed curfew.

Missing were the screeching voices of taxi operators competing for passengers, people vociferously plying their wares on the streets, and even sellers preparing their stalls at the well-known Coronation Market.

From Gold Street in South Kingston to McDonald Lane in East Central, St Andrew, the streets were empty except for a few who, for various reasons, were defying the curfew orders.

Bars, petrol stations, wholesale establishments were closed.

Another key component of life in downtown Kingston and environs – music – was non-existent, as the sound systems and other devices were shut off.

This was not the downtown Kingston many Jamaicans have come to know and understand. The need to stay at home, in order to, contain COVID-19 had taken root on the second night of the curfew.

A team from OBSERVER ONLINE last night travelled for over two hours across the many lanes (including Luke, Mark, McDonald, Water, Ladd) and streets (East Queen, West Queen, West, Darling) to see for themselves if people were staying home as per curfew orders.

The result was clear; the streets were empty, and people were in their homes, or elsewhere.

This was confirmed by police officers from Area 4, led by commander of the area Assistant Commissioner Donovan Graham and Senior Superintendent Steve McGregor.

“We have been checking on activities across the various police divisions and as at 11:30 pm (yesterday), there is a marked compliance improvement of the curfew orders.

“Thus far, we have not had to take anyone in custody and those people requiring assistance we have given that assistance. So, it is quiet, people are staying home and the hope is for this situation to continue for the duration of the curfew,” SSP McGregor said.

The mood at the Coronation Market was visibly changed.

“Bwoy, tings different. The people dem inside the market, the driver man dem park dem vehicle outside and a sleep inna dem. Tings different, but wi understand, so wi nah quarrel,” one vendor told the OBSERVER ONLINE team.