One arrested on gun charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police today arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after an incident on Hope Town Road, Kingston 6.

According to the police, about 11:40 am officers on patrol saw some men acting in a suspicious manner. They were searched and one semi-automatic pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition found.

One man was taken into custody, however, the police said his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.