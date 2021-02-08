One dead, two injured after car overturns in Clarendon crash

CLARENDON, Jamaica — One man was killed and two others injured during a crash along the Crofts Hill main road in Clarendon yesterday.

Dead is 60-year-old security guard, Dexton Brown of Crofts Hills district in the parish.

According to the police about 2:30 pm, Brown was driving his Toyota Corolla motorcar along the main road. He was reportedly negotiating a corner when he crashed into another motorcar that was parked on the roadway. He then reportedly lost control of his motorcar, which overturned.

Brown and his two passengers — a man and a woman — were injured. They were taken to hospital where Brown died and the two passengers were treated.