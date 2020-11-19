One dead in Bath, Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in the Bath community of the parish this morning.

The police said the wounds were to the chest and right side.

Investigators believe that the victim might have been attacked by two armed men.

Bullet casings were found inside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, addressing the recent monthly general meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, Deputy Superintendent Adrian Hamilton, head of operations for the Westmoreland police, reported that for the period January to October this year, there was a 37 per cent decline in murders in the parish, when compared to the corresponding period last year.

He added, however, that while the reduction was welcome, he takes no comfort in the news, for there is a tradition, based on the history in the parish, for murders to increase during the month of November.

Rosalee Wood