One deportee tests positive for COVID-19 – Health Minister
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has confirmed that one of the 46 deportees that returned to island last week has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Yes, I can report that one of the deportees has tested positive for coronavirus and we are conducting all the necessary protocols associated with all positive cases,” Dr Tufton said at a press briefing this evening at Jamaica House.
Further, when the question was asked in which Government facility the deportees were being isolated, Prime Minister Andrew Holness intervened.
“The deportees are being isolated in Kingston, that is all I can say right now, as the protocol in dealing with positive cases is not to disclose their locations.
“We have to take their privacy and personal situations into account at all times, so, I cannot disclose more than I have done already,” the prime minister said.
