One killed in Ukraine coronavirus hospital explosion
KIEV, Ukraine (AFP)— A fire caused by a gas pipeline explosion on Saturday killed one coronavirus patient and injured another at a hospital in Ukraine, the second such tragedy in a month, officials said.
Deadly fires are not uncommon in the ex-Soviet nation due to poor compliance with safety regulations and ageing infrastructure.
The fire was caused by a blast in a ward on the first floor of a five-storey hospital in the southwestern city of Chernivtsi, emergency services said.
"An oxygen pipeline exploded and caught fire," killing one person and injuring another, it said.
Twenty people were evacuated before the fire was put out 15 minutes after the explosion, it added.
Images of the ward showed burnt beds and chairs and blackened bed linen scattered on the floor.
Chernivtsi mayor Roman Klichuk said that the blaze took place "in one of the wards where patients infected with the coronavirus are being treated".
He said the injured patient was in intensive care with severe burns and "doctors are doing everything possible" to save his life.
Earlier this month, four people died in the southwestern city of Zaporizhzhya after a fire ripped through the intensive care unit of a hospital that was treating coronavirus patients.
In January, 16 people were killed in a fire at an illegal nursing home in the eastern city of Kharkiv.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy