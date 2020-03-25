One more COVID-19 case in Jamaica – 26 in total

KINGSTON, Jamaica - One more person, a 70 year old Clarendon male been has been confirmed with the COVID-19 /coronavirus in the island.

Health minister Dr. Christopher Tufton made the disclosure minutes ago at a press conference at the health ministry in New Kingston.

This brings to 26 confirmed cases of the virus in the island, which includes 18 imported cases, seven import-related cases and one likely imported case which is being investigated.