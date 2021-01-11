One more COVID death, 89 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded one additional COVID-19 related death and 89 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country's death toll to 313 and the total number of confirmed cases to 13,637.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, a 64-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew became the country's latest fatality.

Of the 89 newly confirmed cases there were 34 males and 55 females with ages ranging from four to 86 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (30), Kingston and St Andrew (24), Clarendon (eight), St Ann (seven), Manchester (six), St James (five), Hanover (three), St Mary (two), Westmoreland (two), Trelawny (one) and St Elizabeth (one).

The country also recorded 77 recoveries bringing the total to 11,506.