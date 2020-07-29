One new COVID-19 case
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded one new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This brings to 856 the total number of confirmed positives for the island.
The new case, which has been classified as imported, is of a woman from Clarendon.
There are now 321 imported cases; 246 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 cases that are related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; and nine cases under investigation.
Some 485 or 57 per cent of the confirmed cases are females and 371 or 43 per cent are males, with ages ranging from two months to 87 years.
Of the 856 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, 724 or 84.8 per cent have recovered, 46 or 5.4 per cent were repatriated, and 10 or 1.2 per cent have died. There are 76 active cases currently under observation, including two moderately ill persons. There are no critically ill cases at this time.
