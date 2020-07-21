One new COVID-19 case, three more recoveries
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island since the outbreak this year to 810.
According to the ministry, the newly confirmed positive is an imported case of a 20-year-old woman who is a Jamaican-born/United States citizen staying in St Catherine. The woman recently returned to the island on a flight from the US.
Meanwhile, the ministry said three more patients have recovered from the virus and were released from care. The total number of recoveries now stands at 709.
The ministry also noted that there are currently two moderately ill patients.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy