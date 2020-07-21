One new COVID-19 case, three more recoveries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island since the outbreak this year to 810.

According to the ministry, the newly confirmed positive is an imported case of a 20-year-old woman who is a Jamaican-born/United States citizen staying in St Catherine. The woman recently returned to the island on a flight from the US.

Meanwhile, the ministry said three more patients have recovered from the virus and were released from care. The total number of recoveries now stands at 709.

The ministry also noted that there are currently two moderately ill patients.