One of Westmoreland's most wanted arrested

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police nabbed one of Westmoreland's most wanted men during an early morning operation today.

According to the police, Isaiah Perry otherwise called Cat, was arrested about 3:00 am in the King Valley district in Westmoreland.

The police said Perry is a top tier member of the Kings Valley Gang.

He was wanted for murder, shooting, arson and a number of other firearm related offences. He was also being sought in connection to the November 3, 2016 murder of Randal Brown in Peggy Barry district, Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

The constabulary said members of the security forces will continue their efforts to dismantle gangs in and around the parish and are urging citizens to share any information they have on gang activities by calling Crime Stop at 311.