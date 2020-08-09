One of five men nabbed after Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have nabbed one suspect who they believe was one of five men who shot at a Kingston resident inside his home.
According to the lawmen, the complainant was at home on Waltham Park Road in Kingston about 9:30 pm on Monday, July 27, when 20-year-old Shaquille Virgo and four other men allegedly entered with handguns.
Reports are that Virgo and the other men opened gunfire at the complainant, however, he managed to escape without injuries.
The accused was arrested on Wednesday, July 29 at a house on Waltham Park Road during a targeted raid and later charged.
His court date is being finalised.
