One of four men who tried to elude police caught, charged
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — One of four men was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident that occurred in Charlemont, St Catherine on October 31.
The individual has been identified as 31-year-old Donald Saunders, otherwise called 'Baller', of Tuna Avenue, Harbour View in Kingston.
Reports are that lawmen who were acting on information received went to Charlemont in search of armed men. On seeing the police, the four men reportedly boarded a Toyota motorcar and sped off, but later crashed into a wall.
The police said the men then ran from the vehicle; however, Saunders was later held with a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol containing six rounds of ammunition in his possession.
The incident occurred around 12:00 am.
The police said the other men are still being sought.
Saunders was charged following a question and answer session with his attorney and his court date is to be finalised.
