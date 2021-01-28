One of three alleged car thieves caught

ST CATHERINE Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged an alleged car thief in relation to an incident in Gutter's, Old Harbour, St Catherine last year.

He is 24-year-old Kemar Brown otherwise called 'Blacks' of Hazard Drive, May Pen in Clarendon. He has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

The police said about 5:20 pm on Saturday, September 26 last year, the complainant picked up Brown and two other men in his vehicle. The men later brandished firearms and robbed the complainant of the motor vehicle, the police said.

The police said Brown was subsequently arrested and charged following investigations.