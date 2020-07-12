One of three alleged truck thieves arrested
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-five-year-old Junior Facey, a truck driver of Bellview Heights in Spanish Town, St Catherine was arrested and charged with several offences involving a stolen motor truck.
He is to face the St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, July 15.
Allegations are that on April 14, Facey was among three men who allegedly stole a flatbed motor truck that was parked on Hagley Park Road, Kingston 10. It is further alleged that Facey then proceeded to sell the motor vehicle to another man.
The police said thorough investigations by detectives at the Half Way Tree Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) led to the recovery of the vehicle.
Facey was later pointed out in an identification parade and subsequently charged with simple larceny, conspiracy to commit simple larceny and obtaining money by false pretence.
The police said investigations are ongoing to bring the other two culprits to justice.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy