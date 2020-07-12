One of three alleged truck thieves arrested

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-five-year-old Junior Facey, a truck driver of Bellview Heights in Spanish Town, St Catherine was arrested and charged with several offences involving a stolen motor truck.

He is to face the St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, July 15.

Allegations are that on April 14, Facey was among three men who allegedly stole a flatbed motor truck that was parked on Hagley Park Road, Kingston 10. It is further alleged that Facey then proceeded to sell the motor vehicle to another man.

The police said thorough investigations by detectives at the Half Way Tree Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) led to the recovery of the vehicle.

Facey was later pointed out in an identification parade and subsequently charged with simple larceny, conspiracy to commit simple larceny and obtaining money by false pretence.

The police said investigations are ongoing to bring the other two culprits to justice.