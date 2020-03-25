One third of humanity under virus lockdown
NEW DELHI, India (AFP) - India's billion-plus population went into a three-week lockdown on Wednesday, with a third of the world now under orders to stay indoors, as US politicians agreed to spend $2 trillion to counter the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic.
India ordered its 1.3 billion people -- the world's second-biggest population -- to stay at home for three weeks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "total lockdown" call doubled the number of people around the globe under some form of movement restriction to more than 2.6 billion people.
"To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family... every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown," Modi said in a televised address.
Mumbai vegetable trader Rafiq Ansari said his customers were getting angry over shortages and price hikes.
"I don't understand what's going on," the 35-year-old told AFP. "It's getting increasingly difficult to source produce. We are going to face major shortages in the days ahead."
