One year and $3-million for cocaine find

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James Parish Court has fined a man $3 million and sentenced him to one year imprisonment at hard labour after a 2015 police operation led to the discovery of several packages of cocaine.

The police reported that on Saturday July 25, 2015 they were conducting an intelligence led operation in Bogue Village, St James, when a White Toyota Noah motor vehicle was intercepted.

They said a search of the vehicle turned up five compressed parcels containing cocaine.

The two occupants, Michael Morrison and Maxwell Beckford, were arrested and charged in connection with the find.

On September 4, 2019 Morrison pleaded guilty to the charges while Beckford pleaded not guilty.

The charges against Beckford were later dismissed.

Morrison was charged with possession of cocaine and taking steps proprietary to export cocaine and was sentenced on Thursday, July 30.

For the possession of cocaine charge he was sentenced to 12 months at hard labour and fined $1.5 million or nine months imprisonment. He received a similar sentence and fine for the charge of taking steps proprietary to export cocaine. Both sentences will run concurrently.