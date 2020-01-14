Ongoing dispute ends with man's stabbing death

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An ongoing dispute between two men who shared premises in Waugh Hill District, Sligoville, St Catherine, has left one dead and the other in police custody.

It is alleged that Azizi Edwards, 20, and the other man got into an argument about 10:00 am on Monday.

During the altercation Edwards was stabbed with a knife. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man is in police custody.

When the Observer Online visited the community this morning, a resident said both men shared the premises, but were strangers to the community.

