'Operational challenges' disrupt water supply to sections of St Catherine — NWC

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers in sections of St Catherine that the disruption they are currently experiencing in water supply is as a result of operational challenges affecting service at the Yangs Well pumping station.

The commission said that it is estimating regular water supply will be restored by 3:00 pm today, September 4.

Areas impacted by the disruption are St Jago Heights, Thompson Pen, Twickenham Heights, section of Tryall Heights, sections of Spanish Town, Greendale and sections of Mount View Estate.