Opposition Leader diagnosed with stage 3 curable colon cancer
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Health evaluations of the Leader of the Opposition and President of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Peter Phillips, completed yesterday afternoon, April 6, by UHWI professor, Terrence Forrester, and consultant surgeon, Dr Mark Newnham, have resulted in a diagnosis of stage 3 curable colon cancer reports a just released statement from the PNP.
The release further stated:
Dr Phillips underwent complete and successful surgical removal of the cancer on March 23 and is now recovering comfortably at home.
Pathological examination of the specimen as well as staging procedures have resulted in this curable/stage 3 diagnosis. Dr Phillips will need further preventative treatment in the form of chemotherapy over the next few months, as an outpatient, as he continues his public duties.
Dr Phillips' medical and surgical teams are optimistic of complete remission based on the worldwide experience of managing this stage.
The Leader of the Opposition will remain on leave for the next two weeks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy