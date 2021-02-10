Opposition calls for the re-tabling of the Occupation, Health and Safety Bill

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) Spokesman on Labour and Social Security, Senator Dr Floyd Morris, is calling on the Government to re-table the 'Occupation, Health and Safety Bill' and appoint a new Joint Select Committee (JSC) to consider this legislation.

“Parliament was dissolved in July, 2020 to facilitate the election of a new government, consequently, all committees were terminated and previously tabled bills fell off the Order paper. However, since its resumption, the Government has neither moved to re-table this legislation nor appointed a committee to deliberate on its varied components,” Morris said.

“It is reflective of the shambolic manner in which the Government carries out some of its functions. The Occupation, Health and Safety Bill is foundational to protecting the health and wellbeing of workers at the workplace and the Government must move with alacrity to complete the process of enacting this legislation.

“For years, there have been discussions among trade unions, employers and employees about the need to modernise legislation as it relates to health and safety at the workplace. Progress was made when the Bill was tabled in Parliament and a Joint Select Committee established to discuss the legislation, however the process has stalled since the calling of the 2020 election. Six months have elapsed since the new Parliament convened, and nothing has been mentioned of this critical piece of legislation,” Dr Morris added.