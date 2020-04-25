Opposition leader Dr Peter Phillips to address the nation on COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Leader of the Opposition and President of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Peter Phillips, will address the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic and the national response efforts, tomorrow Sunday, April 26 in a radio and television broadcast.

According to the PNP, Dr Phillips will layout important steps to achieve a national consensus going forward, and suggest ways to improve the measures taken by the Government.

He will also express appreciation to the country's frontline workers for their efforts in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Phillips' broadcast is scheduled to air on TVJ and CVM at 9:00 pm and Radio Jamaica 94FM, IRIEFM 107.5FM, and Nationwide News Network 90 FM at 8:00 pm.

The PNP said the address will also be available on various social media platforms.