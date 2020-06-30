Opposition offers condolences to Clunis' family

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson, has extended his condolences to the family of Superintendent of Police Leon Clunis.

Clunis died today after being shot during an attack in Horizon Park, St Catherine two weeks ago. Two other policemen, Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardi Hylton, were killed in the incident.

“Superintendent Clunis was a crime fighter who was determined to face down criminal enterprises in any form to ensure the safety and protection of the Jamaican people. He gave dedicated service as a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force in various ranks and capacities with distinction,” Jackson said.

He noted that the superintendent headed the Lotto Scam Task Force “at the height of scamming activities in St James, dismantling underground operations and bringing many scammers to book.

“Clunis was at the forefront of crime fighting in a number of divisions and will be missed for his efforts, his wealth of experience, and his engaging personality,” Jackson said

The spokesman said that the deaths of the three officers should serve to further “deepen our national resolve to rid Jamaica of violent criminal operatives once and for all.”