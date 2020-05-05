Opposition says OUR blundered on NWC guaranteed standards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition Spokesman on Water and Climate Change, Dr Fenton Ferguson, says the decision of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) to relax four guaranteed customer service mandates of the National Water Commission (NWC) is a major blunder which will compromise the OUR as an independent regulator and pave the way for poor service standards at the commission.

The OUR yesterday announced that it granted NWC's request to suspend four of its guaranteed standards for three months as a result of the Government's imposed guidelines in the COVID-19 response, which has impacted its operations.

The four standards which were suspended are:

Maximum time of 10 working days to connect supply and install meter after establishment of contract.

Maximum of 30 working days to install metre on customer's request.

Maximum of 20 working days to verify and repair or replace meter after defect is identified by or reported to the NWC.

Should not be more than two consecutive estimated bills (where company has access to the meter).

In a statement today, Dr Ferguson reminded the OUR that the NWC is a water monopoly in Jamaica and its role is to independently regulate the utility instead of taking sides with it against the best interest of the consumer.

He said the guaranteed standards were set after years of constant complaint by consumers about NWC performance, particularly in meter reading regularity, and the re-connection of water service.

Dr Ferguson said it was therefore, “shocking that the OUR would remove the regime for ensuring acceptable standards and consumer protection and has now set the stage for the NWC to relapse and revert to monopolistic arrogance and poor treatment of its customers”.

This situation will no doubt hasten an atmosphere of hostility and antagonism between the consumer and provider, he said.

Dr Ferguson said the timing was also unfortunate as the COVID-19 period carries the potential for higher water bills, which would be exacerbated by estimated bills, which most times have no rhyme or reason.

“This will undoubtedly impact negatively on people's ability to effectively respond to the virus which requires constant hand washing and proper hygiene in general,” he said.

The PNP spokesman said while the party was sensitive about the safety and protection of all essential workers, including NWC meter readers, the Government and the regulator had an obligation to look at the bigger picture of protecting the Jamaican nation and putting greater pressure on people at this difficult time.

Dr Ferguson called for an immediate return to the guaranteed standard in the national interest.