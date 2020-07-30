Opposition seeks further clarity from NHF on Market Me

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Parliamentary Opposition says the National Health Fund (NHF), in its recent statement on its relationship with Market Me principal Lyndsey McDonnough, has given rise to further questions on the issue.

According to the NHF, in its response to questions about Jamaica Moves and McDonnough from The Gleaner last week, it did not state, or imply, that its board members were unaware that she was a co-owner of Market Me.

“In fact, all Government of Jamaica-appointed board members are required to declare their interests at the start of the term. Therefore, Miss McDonnough's co-ownership was known,” said the State entity in a release on Monday.

However, Opposition spokesman on health and wellness, Dr Morais Guy, in a release today said this attempted clarification proffered by the NHF invites further questions.

“It stated that the directors were not unaware of Ms McDonnough's interest because all board members are required to declare interests at the start of the term. Did Ms McDonnough declare interest in Market Me's submission of an unsolicited proposal? Is there a record of when such interest was declared explicitly and what transpired thereafter?”

Guy said it further begs the question, “At what point did the NHF learn of the association between Market Me and Jamaica Moves?”

He said the NHF must also clarify whether McDonnough participated in or guided the discussion on the payment of the Jamaica Moves initiative before removing herself from the board and whether the other members of the board, at that point, were made aware of the link between Market Me and Jamaica Moves.

The Opposition spokesman said the payment arrangement to Market Me for Jamaica Moves by the NHF through the ministry is also still unclear.

Furthermore, he questioned if the NHF was instructed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MHW) to pay Market Me for the Jamaica Moves initiative, whether there is a written agreement on the amount to be paid, and what were the instructions to and responsibilities of the NHF regarding this contract.