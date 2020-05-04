Opposition senator says “end the school term, now”

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Senator Wensworth Skeffery, says the Government should shut down the current school term until September.

Senator Skeffery, a teacher and former advisor to the education ministry during the previous People's National Party (PNP) administration (2012-2016), told the Senate on Friday that the time should be used instead to set up a task force, to consider the best way to get the system back in shape after weeks of idleness due to the threat of a COVID-19 spread.

“Let us be realistic. Accept the reality and plan ahead for a new start come September, and I am being optimistic,” he told the Senate in his contribution to the debate on the regulations which were approved for the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme Act on Friday.

He said that while distance learning is a “good concept”, what it has done is to reinforce the inequalities in the education system.

“What I want to put squarely on the table (is that) having work pasted in a WhatsApp group is not teaching and learning. And secondly, many of the children who need the greatest support, even if you send a million posts in the WhatsApp, many of them didn't even pass the literacy test,” he stated.

“They can't read and write and we [are] using this mechanism. We are failing them. These are some of the same children who don't even have access to proper science labs in the schools,” he stated.

“I am saying, and I want to put it squarely in this honourable Senate, minister, when you go back to Cabinet meeting on Monday, just be frank and end the school term now. Use the time to set up a proper task force, in keeping with the recommendation of the shadow minister for education, (Peter) Bunting, and that taskforce will now start to determine the best plan of action,” he suggested.

Skeffery had admiration, however, for the efforts of the teachers, parents and students who are engaged in the current thrust towards using digital platforms to reach students. He said that he would give them an A+ for effort, but “input doesn't equal output”.

Balford Henry