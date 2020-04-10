Opposition urges Gov't to make CARE programme accessible to disabled community
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has brought to the attention of the Government that many Jamaicans with disabilities are finding it impossible to meet the requirements of the CARE programme.
In a release issued today by Opposition spokesman for finance Mark Golding, the PNP stated that people with disabilities applying for the compassionate grant under the CARE programme, either because they do not have TRN numbers or because they do not have bank accounts and will be unable to go to a remittance outlet to collect funds.
“We are pleased that the Government has now indicated that an announcement will be made next Tuesday (April 14) about a mechanism to address this gap in the CARE programme.
“The Opposition will continue to collaborate with the Government in this time of crisis to find constructive solutions to the problems which are emerging, as Jamaica strives to build out a more comprehensive approach to protecting vulnerable persons from the economic fallout of the Coronavirus crisis,” the Golding release stated.
