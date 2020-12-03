Opposition urges policymakers to review 2015 amendments to Dangerous Drugs Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition Leader Mark Golding says Jamaica's emerging medical cannabis industry, “and other stakeholders who are currently effectively excluded from the industry”, are looking to the Government of Jamaica to further modernise Jamaica's laws so that the industry can become more inclusive and participatory for all Jamaicans.

In a news release, Golding said he and the People's National Party are committed to being available to facilitate and participate in the review process.

The United Nations Commission for Narcotic Drugs voted yesterday to remove marijuana (specifically for medical use) from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. This convention included opioids like heroin, fentanyl, and other highly addictive drugs such as cocaine.

“The removal of marijuana is a significant achievement for drug policy reform internationally, and represents the fruit of successful collaboration among reform groups, key stakeholders and countries,” Golding said.

“The UN Commission's decision presents an opportune time for further review of Jamaica's Dangerous Drugs Act. The 2015 amendments to the legislation was designed within the constraints of the Schedule IV designation of marijuana, and the removal of that designation opens the possibility of further advancement of the reform process.”