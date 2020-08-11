Opposition wants Govt to provide $10,000 per student COVID assistance to parents

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Parliamentary Opposition has called on the Government to provide a special $10,000-per student COVID assistance to parents, to assist them with back-to school expenses for their children.

Speaking a short while ago in the House of Representatives, Opposition spokesman on education, Peter Bunting said the promised allocations to schools is not enough and that parents who have been hard hit by COVID-19 are urgently in need of support.

He pointed out that parents have and will have additional expenses such as purchasing data for online learning, and the provision of home care for younger children.

Bunting also dismissed the statement made by education minister Karl Samuda's on school fees advising administrators not to increase fees for the 2020/21 academic year, as policies which already exist.

“This is just a restatement of the policy that normally applies. Given that we are facing the most severe challenge to our education system and we risk compromising the career chances of our children because of the learning loss that has taken place, I had expected something much more dramatic, something more appropriate for the situation that we face,” he said.

-Alphea Saunders