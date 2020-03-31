Opposition wants increase in COVID-19 testing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition People's National Party is urging the Government to ramp up its testing for the COVID-19 disease.

Speaking at a digital press conference a short while ago, Opposition Spokesperson on Health Dr Morais Guy argued that Jamaica was testing well below the numbers seen in other Caribbean countries such as Barbados and Trinidad.

While welcoming yesterday's announcement of new machines and lab equipment, he called for more immediate action.

Guy urged that testing be done on all people in self or state quarantine, all who have had direct or indirect contact with a confirmed case, people who have been in contact with confirmed cases but show no symptoms, all frontline hospital workers exposed to a confirmed case, and he also wants testing of every frontline worker every two weeks.

“That is the only way we can ensure that they are protected, that they do not take home that disease to their families,” he said.