Opposition worried about COVID-19 case spike

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on health and wellness, Dr Morais Guy, says the renewed spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases is of national concern and it may be time for the government to review its strategy, measures and protocols, which have been in place for almost a year.

Speaking against the background of yesterday's 263 confirmed cases and almost 900 for the week so far, Dr Guy said the situation was alarming and in need of correction.

In a statement today, the opposition said the Ministry of Health and Wellness should immediately disclose whether this spike is a result of a sample backlog or the normal daily testing routine from across the island. He said it was important in determining whether the spike is a result of the backlog or from current sample as yesterday's report shows the 263 positive cases were recorded in a sample of 1,785 tests.

Dr Guy said the opposition had continued to give support to all measures and protocols announced by the Holness administration but now wished to be assured that they represented the latest strategies being recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

“For example, the country should know whether the early nightly curfews are yielding any results or would the resources be better deployed in enforcing the party and beach protocols,” Dr Guy said.

He called for stepped up social marketing programmes to ensure that all sectors of the society are fully engaged and have a clear understanding of the continuing danger posed by the virus to all social and demographic groupings.

Dr Guy added that the opposition also needed to be assured that the fight against the coronavirus is being driven by data and the latest best practices as it was clear from the minister's recent vaccination update that herd immunity may be some distance down the road due to lack of availability of the vaccine and a clear logistics plan to get Jamaicans immunised.