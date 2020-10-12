Orchards reopen after outbreak
MONTPELIER, Vermont (AP) — Champlain Orchards in Addison County has reopened after an outbreak of the coronavirus infected more than two dozen of its seasonal apple pickers.
The orchards were back to regular hours for pick-your-own apples this past weekend.
A total of 28 of the orchards' migrant apple pickers have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. They have since been identified as Jamaicans.
Read more: UPDATE: Samuda satisfied with COVID-19 treatment of Jamaican farm workers in Vermont
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr Mark Levine has said the virus is contained to the site and emphasised there was no known risk to the public. He also said there is no risk from eating apples or any other products that were grown or produced from the orchards.
Champlain Orchards said Saturday that staff had undergone a third round of testing with no new positive cases.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy