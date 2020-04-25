Orgy of violence has left Craig Town traumatized – MP Mark Golding
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Mark Golding is decrying the murders of two teenagers in a shooting incident this morning in the Craig Town area of the constituency.
In addition to the murders of the two teenagers, five others were shot and injured including a six-year-old.
“This was an act of depraved violence in broad daylight this morning, six innocent teenagers and a six-year-old have been shot, with two of them, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old killed. The details and motives behind the incident remain sketchy at this time.
“I have visited area and can attest that this orgy of violence has left the community traumatized.
“My heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the parents, families and friends of the deceased and injured youngsters.
“It is indeed bewildering that such horrible violence is taking place at a time when our country is in an unprecedented public health crisis.
“It is my sincere wish that the community will cooperate fully with the police, so that the culprits are speedily brought to justice,” Golding said.
