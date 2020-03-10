Other European countries could make COVID-19 restricted list
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton says other European countries may be added to the list of restricted travel locations, based on their high number of COVID-19 cases.
These include Germany and Spain. Italy is already on the list of countries for which travel restrictions are in place.
Dr Tufton noted that the restricted travel list may be adjusted from time to time as needed. Factors considered include the number of cases, cases per population, and number of deaths.
A decision on the revised list may come as early as today.
The minister added that the restricted travel list may eventually become less important if there is a local case of COVID-19, as the emphasis would then be on containing the imported case to prevent it from spreading.
Last month Dr Tufton said travel restrictions – which were previously in place for China – were expanded to include Italy, South Korea, Singapore and Iran, as the coronavirus continued to spread outside of China.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy