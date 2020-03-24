Our first goal will be to protect the neediest, says Clarke

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke says the Government will make all efforts to subsidise people, as it puts measures in place to get the country to the other side of the COVID-19 crisis, but that it is not reasonable to expect the Government to subsidise profits.

He made the remarks a short while ago during his closing contribution to the 2020/21 budget debate, which is now underway in the House of Representatives.

“Our first goal will be to protect the neediest people from the worst effects of the crisis and make preparation for the Government to absorb hits to its own revenues. We won't be able to protect businesses from all losses,” he said.

Alphea Saunders