Ousted Federation chairman loses court challenge

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed the case of former chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Corporal Arleen McBean, who was challenging her removal from the post six months ago.

In the affidavit, which listed Inspector Sheldon Gordon, who then replaced her as president; Sergeant Patrae Rowe, who was elected general secretary at the time; and the Police Federation, as first, second and third respondents respectively, Corporal McBean alleged that she was unconstitutionally removed from her post in January 29.

However, the court ruled that there was no reasonable ground for her challenge and indicated that it lacked legal capacity.

It further ordered McBean to pay the legal costs of the defendants.

The Federation maintained that her removal was on a motion at a meeting of the Executive convened specifically for the purpose of assessing her stewardship.

In a statement yesterday, the Federation said McBean's lawyer has given notice of an intention to appeal, despite her term in office ending on May 30.

Rowe was appointed to chairman at the Police Federation's general meeting held on May 29 and 30.

“The Executive and its lawyers have however expressed confidence that they will be able to succeed in any such appeal. Further they have stated that they are anxious to get on with the business of their membership and have questioned the wisdom of further litigation,” added the statement.