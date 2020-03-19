Outbound mail items to 17 countries suspended

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Post and Telecommunications Department (PTD), says that effective tomorrow (Friday, March 20), all outbound mail items destined to 17 countries, with the exception of fast track shipments, will be suspended until further notice due to the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This now brings the total to 18 countries to experience a disruption with outbound mail items from Jamaica Post, stemming from the global pandemic.

The affected countries include; Cayman Islands, Honduras, Djibouti, Libya, Tunisia, French Polynesia, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Latvia, Moldova, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru.

Previously suspended locations include Hong Kong and China, however, the PTD said it is now able to send mail items to Hong Kong effective today.

The department is reminding customers to utilize Fast Track, an expedited premium service, to ship packages to these and other countries worldwide excluding Wuhan, China.

The department said all mail items posted as of Monday, March 16 – Thursday March 19 destined for the noted countries, with the exception of Fast Track packages, are to be collected by the respective senders via the originating post office.

Customers may claim a refund for postage paid.