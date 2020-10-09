Outbreak among apple pickers increases by 1 to 28

VERMONT (AP) — An outbreak of the coronavirus among migrant apple pickers at an orchard in Addison County has grown by one case to 28, Champlain Orchards said Thursday.

The worker tested positive on Wednesday evening and was already in isolation housing, the orchard said in statement.

“We are checking in with the quarantined crew several times a day. Everyone (thankfully!) is doing really well so far,” Champlain Orchards said.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr Mark Levine said earlier in the week that the outbreak has been contained and there is no threat to the public.

Officials have not said where the migrant workers are from, but state Deputy Agriculture Secretary Alyson Eastman had previously noted that many foreign apple pickers in Vermont are from Jamaica.