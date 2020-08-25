Outgoing EU delegation head bats for increased cultural, sport exchanges between Jamaica, Europe
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Outgoing head of the European Union delegation to Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, believes increased cultural and sports exchanges between the EU and Jamaica would benefit both groups.
“I would love to see a bigger exchange of people, easier travel, more travel, cultural exchanges, and sports exchanges, because people are drawn to things Jamaican in Europe,” she said, during an interview with JIS News.
Ambassador Wasilewska, who officially leaves Jamaica at the end of August to take up another appointment, said more Jamaicans need to experience the diversity of Europe. She mentioned the cold weather of northern Europe, the various languages and “the Mediterranean appetite for outdoor life and food”.
“To see the beauty of our countries as well. I think that, in itself, would automatically lead to a stronger relationship,” she added.
According to the Ambassador, Jamaicans traditionally visit the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Belgium, but “very few have been to Hungary, Slovakia, Finland, Poland and Romania”.
“There is so much more to explore and it's worth it,” she said.
Additionally, the Ambassador expressed the need for “more business-to-business relationships” between the countries.
“We need to attract more investments from Europe because the opportunities here are fantastic,” she said.
In that regard, she referred to the work of the Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE), which was set up to promote trade and commerce between the wider Caribbean and the United Kingdom/Europe as a means of attracting European investments to strengthen the Caribbean economy. Its work, she said, has unfortunately been set back due to the pandemic.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy