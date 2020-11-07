Outgoing PNP chairman urges delegates to vote

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Outgoing chairman of the People's National Party (PNP) Fitz Jackson is encouraging delegates to come out and vote in today's presidential election, noting that it is critical.

Over 3,000 delegates are eligible to vote in the internal election being held to replace party leader Dr Peter Phillips.

St Ann South Eastern Member of Parliament (MP) Lisa Hanna and St Andrew Southern MP Mark Golding are the candidates competing for the top job.

"Hopefully the rain will hold and the delegates will turn out in their numbers. It's an important election and therefore it's critical that we have a good showing so that the leader that is selected reflects the delegates' preference," Jackson told OBSERVER ONLINE.

He was representing the party's secretariat at Cedar Grove Academy in St Catherine.

Over 500 delegates are listed to cast their ballots here.

Meanwhile, scores of supporters have converged on the school grounds in support of the respective candidates.

Voting got underway at 10:00 am.

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are patrolling the compound.

Kimone Francis