Outpouring of grief for Seaga

KINGSTON, Jamaica — There is an outpouring of grief from Jamaicans here and in the Diaspora following the announcement of the death of former prime minister Edward Seaga.

Seaga who fell ill earlier this month celebrated his 89th birthday today.

“It should have been happy birthday alone, not RIP too, my sincere condolences to his family and colleagues,” expressed one social media user.

“Condolences to his family...the date he enter the world he left on the same... Papa Eddie you ran your race time to rest up now !!! RIP,” added another.

“OMG, my sincere condolences to the family and friends of “seaga” or Eddie, the Honourable “ Eddie” Edward Seaga, no matter what you think of him, you cannot deny his love and dedication to Jamaica and all things and people Jamaican, he was the last of the Jamaicans who blazed the trail bringing Jamaica into the 21st century, he has now passed on to rest in eternal slumber, let not any bad things be said about him, let him forever Rest In Peace,” said another user.

Seaga, is Jamaica's fifth prime minister, from 1980 to 1989, and the leader of the JLP from 1974 to 2005 when he retired from active politics.

Since his retirement he has been an honorary distinguished fellow at the professorial level at The University of the West Indies, and also serves as chancellor of the University of Technology, Jamaica.