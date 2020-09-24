Over $40m being distributed to basic schools

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, says the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) has commenced the distribution of back-to-school grants for basic schools.

She made the disclosure Tuesday during a virtual press conference hosted at the Office of the Prime Minister.

She said a total of $13.5 million is being distributed to the Brain Builders Centre, which offers support to children zero to three years old, while $30 million was provided for the procurement of sanitation material and personal protective equipment for schools identified to be in need.